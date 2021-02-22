Personal Finance

Get paid $2,000 to sleep at 5-star luxury resort

Ever wished you could get paid for sleeping? Well, that could soon be a reality for one lucky person.

SleepStandards.com is looking to pay someone $2,000 to spend five nights sleeping in different environments--including one night at a 5-star luxury resort.

The hire will also be asked to write a report about each night's sleep.

You must apply for the job before March 31. The application includes a video submission about why you would be a good choice.

Click here for details on how to apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoteljobs hiringjobssleep
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Teachers can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine
Duke investigates after up to 50 students attend off-campus party with no masks
Wegmans in Chapel Hill to open Wednesday
Abducted NC girl found alive in Arkansas; kidnapper dead
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
I got the vaccine. What's next?
Fayetteville police say missing brothers, mother found and are safe
Show More
Durham church honors civil rights pioneer Michaux
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
Bomb squad finds 'suspicious package' is actually cat & kittens
Police officer shot in Kernersville; shooter caught
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
More TOP STORIES News