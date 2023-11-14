Slice Pie Company: 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade local business feature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Christmas Parade represents the symbolic start to the holiday shopping season.

Shop Local Raleigh puts on the parade every year to bring cheer to the community and to help raise awareness about amazing local businesses that might make good additions to your holiday wish list.

One of those businesses is Slice Pie Company.

Kristen Mullins started the company 10 years ago with her father. Armed with her family's 130-year-old secret pie crust recipe that had already won a blue ribbon at the NC State Fair, Mullins had all that she needed to launch a successful pie company.

But she didn't always think she'd own a pie company. Her family brought her to pies, and she always had fond memories of baking pies with her family when she was younger, but pies as a business was not part of her initial life plan.

Instead, she started in the corporate world. But eventually, Mullins got frustrated and unhappy in corporate America.

That's when she and her dad started Slice Pie Company. The business now has a store front right on South Saunders Street in Raleigh.

From 500 pies to a single slice, Mullins said no order it too big or too small for Slice Pie Company.