plane crash

Small plane crashes into Lake Norman injuring pilot, officials say

(Courtesy of ABC-affiliate WSOC)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small plane crashed into Lake Norman on Saturday afternoon injuring one, ABC-affiliate WSOC reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine A1B crashed three miles northwest of Lake Norman Airpark near Davidson.

The pilot -- the only person on board -- was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Officials have not disclosed their condition at this time.

A WSOC crew on the scene could see the plane overturned.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
