Small plane down in Nash County, search underway for people on board

A small plane went down in Nash County Friday afternoon and now the sheriff's office is looking for the people who were on board.

It happened off Highway 43 near Harrison Road. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said it received a report that a plane had crashed about 1:45 p.m.

The FAA earlier had reported the plane as missing.

Crews found what they believed to be the wings of the aircraft, which was headed to Florida from Virginia.

The rest of the wreckage was seen via drone in the woods, but it has not been recovered.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Piper PA-46.



The two people who were said to be on board have not been located.

"We're speculating that the rest of the aircraft is back there, in this large wooded area here," Sheriff Keith Stone told ABC11. "And that's what's hampering our investigation right now. It's such a large land mass with trees...so that's what's slowing us down with the weather here."

It's unclear what caused the crash.

"You have debris strewn about," Stone said. "There's not any trees here to do that so something catastrophic happened in the air."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countyplane accidentplane crash
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected
Now Open: Budacai boba tea bar, restaurant in downtown Raleigh
Hoke County teacher accused of letting 2 students fight in class
Man charged with killing 3 Muslim students to enter plea next week
Fayetteville police seek 2 suspects who allegedly attacked Fort Bragg soldier
Claire's JoJo Siwa makeup recalled over asbestos contamination
Show More
Head-on crash closes Yates Mill Pond Road in Raleigh
WEEKEND EVENTS: Restaurant week, pimento cheese fest & food truck rodeo
Inclusive field day created for Wakefield students with special needs
Elevated bacteria levels prompt warning at N. Myrtle Beach location
How to claim lunch money left in child's account
More TOP STORIES News