Small plane flips after veering off runway during takeoff in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small plane flipped off the end of a runway during takeoff in Harnett County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official said the single-engine Fisher FP-202 Koala aircraft flipped over around 5 p.m. just outside of Buies Creek at the Harnett Regional Jetport.Officials said the aircraft reportedly had a problem with its right brake, causing the aircraft to stall before taking off. After the pilot landed, the aircraft flipped on its nose.The pilot was able to walk away unharmed.The FAA will continue to investigate.