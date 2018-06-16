Small plane flips on its roof while landing in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
A small plane flipped over on its roof while landing at Fayetteville Airport.

2 people in the plane escaped without injury.

The details of the accident are currently unknown.
