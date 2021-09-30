Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help your student get to and from school safely.

The district showed off its new smart buses Thursday.

Every bus in the district now has a tablet installed.

Each tablet is equipped with rider lists, vehicle condition checklists and navigation assistance that includes detours to help drivers quickly and safely get students to class.

DPS said the tablets will also help with timely communication with parents.

Durham is the second district in the state to install the devices.

