Smell from charging golf cart prompts evacuation at Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The odor from charging golf cart sparked 911 calls and an evacuation at a Durham apartment Monday night.

The Durham Fire Department said calls came in for the odor and respiratory difficulty at Lofts at Southside on S. Roxboro.

Durham fire officials said 40 people were evacuated and two were transported as a precaution.

The issue turned out to be a golf cart that was being charged overnight. The batteries produced an odor which led to the 911 calls for breathing problems, Durham fire officials said.

The all clear was given and residents can return to the apartment.
