Community vigil celebrates lives of children swept away in Smithfield flood

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield community members have gathered to remember the lives of Alexa and Abraham, who died after being swept away in Johnston County floodwaters earlier this week.

The celebration of life is taking place at the Smithfield Flea Market.

Body of 4-year-old boy found 30 yards from sister after both were swept away in Smithfield flash flood
Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed search crews found the body of 4-year-old Abraham on Thursday morning. That news came just over 12 hours after crews found the body of his sister, 5-year-old Alexa.



Flash flooding swept the children's mother's car off the road earlier this week. Crews were able to save the mother but Alexa, 5, and Abraham, 4, were swept away.

Their bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday.

"We were hoping to have better news, but at least the family will be able to put some of a closure," Sheriff Bizzell said.
