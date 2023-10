5 students, 3 faculty taken to hospital due to Smithfield gas leak

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Choice Plus Academy in Smithfield will dismiss early due to a gas leak.

A mechanical issue was the cause of of the gas leak outside of the building, according to Johnston County Public Schools.

A few people were treated for nausea and headaches, but all students and staff are safe.

The specific issue that caused the leak has not been released.