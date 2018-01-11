Smithfield police seek help identifying man found in Neuse River in April

Police need help identifying this man found in the Neuse River in April (Credit: Smithfield Police Department)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are still trying to identify a man found dead in the Neuse River in April.

On April 25, 2017, the man's body was pulled from the river near South Bright Leaf Boulevard.

READ MORE: Body found in Neuse River near Smithfield

Two days later, the State Medical Examiner's Office completed a preliminary autopsy but could not identify the man's race.

Officials said the unidentified male could be Caucasian, Asian, or Hispanic.

The deceased was approximately 5'3" and had a blue and red tattoo on the upper right arm near his shoulder.

Authorities have determined that the man is not Cole Thomas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ronald Johnson at (919) 934-2121.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who provides substantial information in identifying the victim.
