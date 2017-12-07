Health & Fitness

How wildfire smoke can impact your health

Every year, millions of acres of land are burned in wildfires across the United States, and the smoke they produce could be cause for concern.

Wildfires burn materials like vegetation and buildings that let off toxins and gases. These toxins and gases can irritate your eyes, skin, throat and lungs, causing chest pains, stinging eyes, headaches, sore throats and sinus infections.

The elderly, children, pregnant women and those with heart and lung disease are especially susceptible to side effects from wildfire smoke.

If you're near a burning fire, monitor the air quality index before spending extended periods of time outdoors. If possible, avoid heavy activity.

If you're indoors, keep your doors and windows closed to limit your home's exposure to smoke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetyaccuweatherbrush firefiredisastereye careweatherwildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
An update on dates for reopening WCPSS may come Tuesday
Tenn. fugitive shot by Fayetteville officer dies from injuries
Evicted mom of 4 moves into new home after report goes viral
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
COVID-19 LATEST: Percentage of positive tests drops to 5.3%
Pharmacists to give kids COVID vaccines once available
Multiple tropical systems developing in the Atlantic, Gulf
Show More
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Raleigh
Big Weather reflects on Sept. 11 and how life changed that day
Man injured in north Raleigh shooting, police say
Weather: Scattered storms continue
More TOP STORIES News