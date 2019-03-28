Crime & Safety

Jussie Smollett update: Chicago mayor says 'Empire' actor owes city, defense team says he has 'paid enough'

Attorneys for Jussie Smollett were in court Thursday, but they have not yet filed to expunge his court records.

By ABC7 Team Coverage
CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city is calculating how much it cost to investigate Jussie Smollett's case and will be sending the actor the bill.

Emanuel said police are still figuring out the total spent on the investigation. But when they're finished, the city will be contacting the "Empire" actor's attorneys.

Then he said this: "Given that he doesn't feel any sense of contrition and remorse, my recommendation is that when he writes the check, in the memo section, he can put the words, 'I'm accountable for the hoax.'"

WATCH: Emanuel speaks on what he believes Smollett owes Chicago
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city is calculating how much it cost to investigate Jussie Smollett's case and will be sending the actor the bill.



Emanuel said he believes Smollett not only cost the city financially, but also damaged Chicago's reputation of being a place that welcomes people of all walks of life. Emanuel said when the actor pays the city back, he should also apologize.

Smollett's legal team fired back Thursday afternoon, issuing this statement:

"It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie - owe him an apology - for dragging an innocent man's character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough."

Emanuel on Smollett: 'This is making fools of all of us'
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was furious with the decision to drop charges against Jussie Smollett. He appeared on Good Morning America and had some harsh words for the "Empire" actor.



Smollett attorney: 'He was a victim of a crime'
Jussie Smollett's attorney Tina Glandian speaks on GMA after charges against the 'Empire' actor were dropped.



All 16 felony disorderly conduct counts against Smollett for allegedly lying to police were dropped Tuesday in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.

Smollett could seek to have the records expunged, but he is not doing so at this time. His attorneys have not filed a motion to do so. If they did, it would likely take about seven to eight months before a hearing is held.

A Cook County judge said Thursday even if the court records are expunged, they will be impounded, not destroyed. At this time, the case is sealed.

"We support the court files being preserved. We have not and will not file a motion for destruction of any records in this case," Patricia Brown Holmes, Smollett's attorney, said in a statement released Thursday.

President Donald Trump weighed in Thursday morning, tweeting that the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are looking into the Smollett case.

"FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!" Trump tweeted.



WATCH: Kim Foxx defends office's decision in Jussie Smollett case
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx defended her office's decision to drop charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.



ABC7 Eyewitness News sat down Wednesday with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who defended her office's decision to drop all charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself.

Foxx said that the practice of dropping charges in exchange for community service and restitution is not uncommon for the Class 4 felonies that Smollett was charged with.

RELATED: I-TEAM: What's inside CPD's Jussie Smollett investigative file?

Even as Foxx said Smollett received no special treatment, officials in her office were circulating a memo, which has been confirmed by the I-Team, asking Cook County prosecutors for examples of cases like where charges were dropped under circumstances similar to Smollett's.

The email, confirmed by the I-Team, asked Cook County prosecutors for examples of cases like where charges were dropped under circumstances similar to Smollett's.

The email, confirmed by the I-Team, asked Cook County prosecutors for examples of cases like where charges were dropped under circumstances similar to Smollett's.



"Nobody is in trouble, we are just looking for further examples," the email read, in part.

Foxx said the dropped charges do not mean Smollet was exonerated. She said based on the facts and the evidence that were presented in the charging decision her office believed that they could prove Smollett guilty

"We do this every day," Foxx said. "This is consistent in what we do in alternative prosecution."

RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: Texts shed light on why State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself

Meanwhile, federal authorities are trying to figure out why the charges were dropped completely. A spokesperson for the FBI's Chicago office declined to comment.

The ABC7 I-Team has obtained the CPD investigative file for the Jussie Smollett case. Click below to read the files.

READ: CPD SMOLLETT CASE FILES:

CASE FILES PART 1
CASE FILES PART 2

CPD released those records in response to a Freedom of Information Act request Wednesday morning, not realizing that the records were part of a judge's order from Tuesday to seal all criminal records related to the case, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Once the department was made aware that the records were part of the judge's order to seal, they stopped the release of any other documents.

