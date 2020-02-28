Pets & Animals

Pet snake swallows beach towel; video shows veterinarians pulling it safely out

AUSTRALIA -- Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.

Monty is an 18-year-old jungle carpet python. Her family said she ate an entire towel one night.

Once the family realized what had happened, they rushed Monty to the nearest veterinary hospital.

Doctors used an endoscope to find the towel, grab it with forceps and pull it out through the snake's mouth.

Monty is now back home, and her family said she is doing great.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssnakeveterinarian
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News