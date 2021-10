TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office got more than it bargained for when deputies responded on Wednesday to a 911 call asking police to check on the welfare of some animals in Tarboro.Deputies found 15 snakes in a home in the area of NC 33 NW near Logsboro Road.Three of the reptiles were more than 19 feet long -- and one was upwards of 25 feet.The snakes appeared to be in "a terrible state."Fresh State Rescue, a rescue group in Wilmington is taking care of the animals.Charges are pending in this case.