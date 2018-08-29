Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested

Police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
North Carolina police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the Facebook video. Police seized drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

The children were treated at a hospital and remain there for observation.

Video obtained by WXII-TV shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn't elaborate.

Phone listings for the women couldn't be found. The public defender's office said it won't know if the women have lawyers until an upcoming court appearance.
