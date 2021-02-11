Weather

Giant snowflake display created on golf course in Finland

HELSINKI -- An ephemeral artwork made with thousands of footsteps in the snow has captured attention near Finland's capital of Helsinki.

Under the guidance of an amateur artist, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake.

The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.

Finnish media say it could be the largest snow drawing ever made in the Nordic country.

Artist Janne Pyykko says it is best observed from the air, but he told Finnish media Wednesday that mapping out the patterns for snowshoers required significant planning on the ground.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherartsnow stormwinter stormsnowwinteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
2 charged with murder of pregnant Wake County woman
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
LATEST: NC House passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Sleet, freezing rain possible over the next few days
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Show More
Millionaire NFL star shares why he quit football to farm in NC
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
More TOP STORIES News