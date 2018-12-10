Snow delays: The latest on trash pickup and other municipal services

ALAMANCE COUNTY

CHATHAM COUNTY

DURHAM COUNTY

JOHNSTON COUNTY

ORANGE COUNTY

WAKE COUNTY

Here's the latest information we have on municipal closings and delays, including government offices, trash pickup schedules, and other information. Counties are listed in alphabetical order.Looking for school closings and delays?for a comprehensive list of business, church and other delaysMonday and Tuesday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Please have carts to the curb by 7 a.m. If any Monday or Tuesday routes are not serviced on Wednesday please leave them at the curb as they will be collected on Thursday. Crews will work to complete all routes.City of Burlington administrative offices will operate on a three-hour delay Tuesday for non-essential workers. City offices will open at 11 a.m. to the public.Link Transit will not operate Tuesday.All lakes and marinas will remain closed Tuesday.All county offices, except public safety and other essential services, closed at 4 p.m. Monday. They will reopen on a delayed schedule Tuesday at 10 a.m.GoDurham will run regular weekday service on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.The Senior Holiday Party at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday has been postponed to Dec. 21.Durham City Hall and all non-emergency operations are delayed until 11 a.m. Tuesday.All curbside trash, recycling, yard waste & bulky services collections are suspended Tuesday. A decision on when collections can safely resume will be made Tuesday.The Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Transfer Station), at 2115 E. Club Blvd., is also closed Tuesday.All town facilities are operating normally except foir Parks & Recreation's Clayton Community Center. That building closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will stay closed Tuesday for repairs on the heating system.All events scheduled for The Clayton Center, with the exception of the Weight Watchers program, have been canceled for Monday evening.Garbage/recycling/yard waste will run on slight delays Tuesday. Please get your containers to the curb Monday night.Orange County Administrative offices will be closed Tuesday. Orange County Animal Services will monitor the drop-offOrange County Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Whitted Building, is canceled. The Advisory Board on Aging meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. at Passmore Center has also been canceled.The Holiday Carolina Blood Drive on Tuesday at Fetzer Hall on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus will be postponed.Town of Hillsborough offices will open to the public at noon Tuesday.Curbside collection of trash, brush, bulk items and loose leaves will resume when collection trucks can operate safely.Residents who are able to are encouraged to put their rollout garbage carts at the street for collection. Garbage on all residential routes is expected to be collected by Friday.Bulk items will be collected next week, and brush collection is expected to resume then.Town parks remain closed.Monday's Board of Commissioners meeting has been postponed to Dec. 17.Wake County government offices and facilities will open at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.Wake County courts will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.Cary Town Hall will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; recreation and cultural arts facilities will open at 10 a.m., with programs to resume at noonCurbside collection remains bumped one day. Collection resumes Tuesday; most other Town services are delayed until at least 10 a.m.All building inspections are delayed until at least 10 a.m. Residents may call (919) 469-4046 for questions about their inspection time.GoCary will resume service at 10 a.m., with Tier 1 door-to-door services only.Sk8-Cary will remain closed until the ramps are safe for use.Monday trash and recycling pickup will be picked up next Monday, Tuesday pickup will be delayed until Wednesday,All recreation programs are canceled Monday and town offices will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.City of Raleigh Solid Waste Services and the Yard Waste Center will operate on a three-hour delay Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.If your garbage, recycling, and yard waste are not collected on your regular scheduled collection day this week, leave your cart at the curb. Collection will take place the following day.City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department facilities close at 6 p.m. Monday night and will reopen at 10 am. Tuesday.GoRaleigh services will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.The Small Business Expo scheduled for Wednesday in Raleigh has been postponed and will likely be rescheduled for January.All N.C. State final exams scheduled during the 8 a.m. exam period on Tuesday will be rescheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. Exams scheduled for 1 p.m. and later on Tuesday will be held as planned.All N.C. State final exams scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 15, at their original times and locations.