Rainy Sunday morning throughout central North Carolina with small chance for snowflakes in northern counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of central North Carolina will have a rainy Sunday morning with a small chance of snowflakes.

For the past couple of days, we have been talking about potentially seeing snow through the night but as of this morning, it seems highly unlikely.

Meteorologist Steve Stewart said the rain will end midday and we'll see some afternoon sun with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

Watch out for slick spots north and west of I-85. Morning lows will be around the freezing mark -- 32 degrees.

As for the Sandhills, that area will only be seeing rain and nothing else.


So snow lovers, keep hoping for another big winter storm because your wait will continue.

RELATED | So your phone's calling for snow? Why that may (or may not) be wrong

So far this year, we have not seen any major snow events. However, there have been a couple of small dusting events -- such as last Wednesday night when most of the area woke up Thursday to white yards and porches.

PHOTOS | Downtown Rocky Mount covered in snow
