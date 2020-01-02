So-called 'Affluenza teen' back in jail for probation violation

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The so-called 'Affluenza Teen,' Ethan Couch, is back in jail more than a year after he was released for violating his probation after testing positive for THC, according to court records.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into jail. He's being held without bond per a judge's order.

Couch previously served two years in prison for violating his probation. He was 16 years old when he killed four people while driving under the influence in 2013. A psychologist claimed Couch had "affluenza" during his trial.

Couch lost control of his family's pickup truck after he and his friends had played beer pong and drank beer that some of them had stolen from a Walmart. He veered into a crowd of people helping the driver of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. Authorities later estimated that he was going 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The crash fatally injured the stranded motorist, a youth minister who stopped to help her and a mother and daughter who came out of their nearby home.

Couch was found to have had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthtexas newsaffluenzajailteenagerteenteenagersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter gets help for townhome residents living with mold
'Baby Yoda' cat released from Humane Society care
Fugitive who escaped 40 years ago in SC arrested
What is intermittent fasting?
Police identify man shot, killed at Rocky Mount home
Man charged with rape after mom finds him with teen girl
Duke Energy to close remaining coal ash basins by 2035
Show More
Alex Trebek says fans make him feel 'so good' during cancer battle
Fine Art Wedding Show coming to Raleigh
24-year-old pedestrian killed in crash in Fayetteville
Manhunt for Tennessee escapee extends into NC
Families ask for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
More TOP STORIES News