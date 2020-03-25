Raleigh teachers put together 'car parade' to visit students while practicing social distancing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County teachers came out in force to a North Raleigh neighborhood to connect with their students while practicing social distancing Wednesday afternoon.
Harris Creek Elementary school teachers put together the "Caravan of Cheer" for a neighborhood off of Forestville Road north of I-540.
The parade, coordinated through a Facebook page, drove along the school's bus routes delivering joy to the elementary school's students. The caravan featured the teacher and staff as well as the school's very own mascot.
Students and their families also practiced social distancing by gathering along the sidewalk and waved as staff members drove by.
The parade plans to do the same thing along other bus routes on Monday.
