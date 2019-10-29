crime

Social media threat made toward South View High School

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A threat made on social media towards South View High School has launched a police investigation.

The school will have extra officers patrolling the campus on Tuesday as a result. Cumberland County Schools released a statement acknowledging the threat:

We strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Last night, an individual posted a threat on social media. We have notified law enforcement, and they have begun their investigation. We take this matter very seriously. As a precaution, additional law enforcement personnel are at the school today. Understanding the importance of keeping the lines of communication open with our families, the principal is sending a telephone message to families to make them aware of the situation.

There was no information released.
