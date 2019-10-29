HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A threat made on social media towards South View High School has launched a police investigation.
The school will have extra officers patrolling the campus on Tuesday as a result. Cumberland County Schools released a statement acknowledging the threat:
We strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Last night, an individual posted a threat on social media. We have notified law enforcement, and they have begun their investigation. We take this matter very seriously. As a precaution, additional law enforcement personnel are at the school today. Understanding the importance of keeping the lines of communication open with our families, the principal is sending a telephone message to families to make them aware of the situation.
There was no information released.
Social media threat made toward South View High School
CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News