KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Education Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in a convenience store on the Outer Banks.
The lucky ticket was sold at a Circle K off 1400 S Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The ticket matched the numbers 13-23-32-35-68 - an odds of 1 in 11.6 million.
RELATED: These North Carolina stores have the most big wins
There was also a $50,000 win in North Carolina on a ticket that matched four of the numbers and the number of the Powerball. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased on the lottery's website
The two winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
RELATED: Cumberland County man who played fortune cookie numbers wins $344.6 million Powerball jackpot
The featured video in this story is from a related story.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills
POWERBALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More