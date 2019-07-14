powerball

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Education Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in a convenience store on the Outer Banks.

The lucky ticket was sold at a Circle K off 1400 S Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

The ticket matched the numbers 13-23-32-35-68 - an odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

There was also a $50,000 win in North Carolina on a ticket that matched four of the numbers and the number of the Powerball. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased on the lottery's website

The two winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

