$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Raleigh convenience store

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Powerball ticket sold in Wake County won a $1 million prize in Saturday's drawing.The winning ticket was bought at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh. The $1 million prize won the highest prize nationally in Saturday's drawing.The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-16-48-49-65. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.No one won Saturday's Powerball jackpot. The jackpot will climb to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million cash for Wednesday's drawing.The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.