$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose

Winner winner chicken dinner! Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillio
SAN FRANCISCO --
Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning $522 million Mega Millions ticket was sold.

The store is located right off of South White Road.

The owner said that this is the first time a winner has hit the jackpot at Ernie's.

In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

"I'm so happy," said owner Kewal Sachdev.

Out of the 44 states plus Washington DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the only winning jackpot ticket was purchased in the Bay Area.

Lottery officials said winners have one year to claim their jackpot.

