SANTA CLAUS

St. Nicki? Santa should be female or gender neutral, some survey takers vote

EMBED </>More Videos

St. Nicki? 2018 Santa seen as female or gender neutral: Survey

For many, Santa Claus will always be a jolly, white-bearded gentleman who wears red and has a huge appetite for milk and cookies.

But Santa might be too antiquated for modern times, and one company has offered up the idea of a possible gender-neutral Father Christmas.

GraphicSprings, a logo creation company, got the input of 400 people from the U.S. and United Kingdom about ways to modernize St. Nick.

It then used the top suggestions to survey 4,000 people on how they envision a 2018 version of the big man (or woman).

In terms of what gender Santa should be, nearly 19 percent of respondents said the patriarch of Christmas should be identified neither as male or female. More than 10 percent said a woman should fill the role.

That left a little over 70 percent of respondents affirming a male St. Nick.

In other fields, respondents were largely in favor of leaving Santa Claus in the typical sense. More than 73 percent said Santa doesn't need to drink beer, look younger, have tattoos, go on a diet, get a new hairstyle, or shave his beard.

In addition, more than 57 percent said Santa shouldn't have to change out his customary sleigh for transportation. Among the choices in this category were flying car, using Amazon Prime, and riding a hoverboard.

The company disclosed that the survey took place in October and November.

You can see a breakdown of the survey in this portal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldsanta clausholidaychristmas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA CLAUS
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
More santa claus
SOCIETY
3 ways to make the most of your week in Durham
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
More Society
Top Stories
Woman hurt after hitting tree, flipping car into yard of Durham home
Get ready for heavy rain, even flash flooding the next few days
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
'That's my job:' Raleigh worker endures super soaking to contain erupting hydrant
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
3 puppies rescued after Wilson home partially demolished
Show More
Missed evidence in Robeson case prompts investigation, spotlights rape-kit backlogs
NC locations among those affected by nationwide bomb threats
Retiring State Rep. Michaux reflects on four decades of public service
Raleigh baseball community rallies around coach fighting cancer
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
More News