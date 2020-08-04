Society

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near massive mansion party in LA where many seen without masks

LOS ANGELES -- One person was killed and three were injured after a shooting near a massive house party in Los Angeles where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a reported shooting where three victims were found, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.


One victim was in grave condition and later died. Two victims are in stable condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier on Monday evening but the huge party just kept on going.

A helicopter over the scene found several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway.


There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.

The LAPD told the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.

No additional information was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornialapdmansionpartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 dead following Bertie County tornado
LIVE: Isaias cleanup begins as storm moves north
Part of Durham Freeway closed after deadly crash
COVID-19 LATEST: Multiple people who went to funeral test positive
More than 300K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
Show More
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
More TOP STORIES News