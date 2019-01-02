1 ticket won $425M Mega Millions lottery on New Year's Day

Someone in New York is $425 million richer after matching all numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
The jackpot was the eighth largest in Mega Millions history. It was the second time someone won the Mega Millions on New Year's Day.
The lucky jackpot winner was not the only person to have a great start to 2019.
One ticket in Pennsylvania won $4 million, while six others--including one in South Carolina--won $1 million.
And don't throw away your North Carolina-purchased tickets. Three people won $10,000 each.
The Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70, and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 4.
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will reset and be worth $40 million.
