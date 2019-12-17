abc11 together

10,000 donations help Toys for Tots spread holiday cheer in Vance County

By
VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marine Toys for Tots in Wake County received 10,000 toys in one night thanks to your donations.

The organization was facing a severe shortfall that threatened toy giveaways for families in need, but that large toy donation is already being put to use here in Vance County.

For the first time, Asia Johnson is seeing all the Christmas gifts donated by Toys for Tots to help her charity, Youth Connecting Foundation, a nonprofit that supports underprivileged children in Vance County.

Johnson's storage room was bare a day ago. Now, it's filled from top to bottom.

"Oh my goodness, all these are toys. We were under so much stress - like, how are we going to support 225 kids?" Johnson stated to ABC11.

Last week, Toys for Tots sent her organization a letter stating that because of a donation shortage, YCF and other small charities may not receive toys.

So YCF began their own fundraiser and bought $700 worth of toys.

"Then yesterday, I got the call from the Marines saying 'hey, we've got toys.' And when I got there, Toys for Tots said 'we've got extra toys we can give you,'" said Ricky Holden, founder and CEO of Youth Connecting Foundation.

Sgt. Karos Reinhold with Toys for Tots said the community stepped up after hearing about the shortage.

"We could not have done this without the community and media outlets like ABC11," Reinhold said.

Charities like YCF help hundreds of families this holiday because of you.

"I can't be thankful enough," Johnson said. "This is great. Marine Toys for Tots, they allow organizations like YCF to be able to do things like this to give back. I'm just glad to be a part of it."

This Saturday, Youth Connecting Foundation will be giving away these toys at E.M. Rollins Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to attend and pick up a toy.
