11 Chinese nationals found in truck at California border crossing

At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up in a wooden chest, according to photos provided Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (CBP San Diego)

SAN DIEGO -- Agents found 11 Chinese nationals hiding in furniture and appliances inside a moving truck stopped while entering the U.S. from Mexico at a Southern California border crossing, federal officials said.

At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up in a wooden chest, according to photos provided Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities held the truck for a search Saturday evening at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, the federal agency said.



The truck driver, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, according to a statement. His name wasn't released. The 11 Chinese citizens were held were held pending criminal and immigration proceedings, the statement said.

"These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences," Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego for Customs and Border Protection, said in the statement. "Fortunately no one was seriously injured."

Six Chinese nationals were found last month at the same border crossing concealed behind a false wall in a truck trying to enter the U.S., officials have said.
