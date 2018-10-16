We are celebrating more than 30 years of giving from the heart and together we can help local families fighting hunger every day.
For more than 12 hours, we collected food and money at several locations across the Triangle and now your donations are going back into our community.
Last year's drive collected more than 500,000 meals for families in need and this year we aimed for 1.2 million and we beat it! We've collected 1,357,491 meals. Thank you for your support!
ABC11 and the following sponsors are helping to drive out hunger in our area with the ABC11 Together Food Drive:
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina
- Kroger
- BASF
- US Foods
- Junior League of Fayetteville
Donations can still be made online to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh and the Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville.
