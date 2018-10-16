2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive brings in more than 1.3 million meals

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2745763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 26) ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal! Thanks to YOU, the ABC11 Together Food Drive smashed the goal of 1.2 million meals.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help