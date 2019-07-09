Society

Children urge Burger King and McDonald's to stop giving plastic toys with kids' meals

Two kids are asking McDonald's and Burger King to stop including plastic toys in their kids' meals.

They say it's hurting the environment.

Their petition on Change.org has more than 330,000 signatures.

Ella and Caitlin say they started the petition after learning about how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean.

"We like to go to eat at Burger King and McDonald's, but children only play with the plastic toys they give us for a few minutes before they get thrown away and harm animals and pollute the sea," wrote Ella and Caitlin. "We want Burger King and McDonald's to think of the environment and stop giving plastic toys with their kids' meals."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyburger kingenvironmentpollutionmcdonald'sfast food restaurantu.s. & worldplastictoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather in Warren Co., sheriff says
Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon dies at 66
Troubleshooter helps Raleigh woman prove she's not dead
SBI investigating whether state troopers padded tickets to drivers
2 workers rescued after being trapped by beam on UNC campus
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
Show More
New law allows NC drug dealers to be charged with murder
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
IBM closes $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
More TOP STORIES News