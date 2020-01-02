Society

2020 brings overhaul of North Carolina's sexual abuse laws

RALEIGH -- The new year will bring new training requirements for reporting and preventing child sexual abuse and sex trafficking in North Carolina's schools.

According to our newsgathering partners at News & Observer, the training requirements are part of an overhaul of state sexual assault laws.

The changes include making it a Class 1 misdemeanor for adults to fail to call authorities if they suspect a child is being abused. The statute of limitations will also be extended for civil suits against abusers.

SEE ALSO: 2nd man charged with holding 17-year-old in 'sexual servitude' in Raleigh

North Carolina is thought to have one of the highest rates of human trafficking in the nation. But there have been only nine human trafficking convictions across the state since 2013. Five involved children.

The new law requires all public schools to train employees who work with students to spot warning signs of abuse.
