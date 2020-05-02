300 Fort Bragg paratroopers come home after sudden Middle East deployment; 2,900 returning in the coming weeks

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- 300 paratroopers from the Division's 1st Brigade Combat Team, Combat Aviation Brigade, and other members of the Immediate Response Force Brigade began redeployment from the Middle East to Fort Bragg.
The paratroopers began redeployment on May 1. Nearly 2,900 will be coming returning in the coming weeks.
On Dec. 31, the 82nd Airborne Division executed a no-notice deployment following a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general near Baghdad's airport.
"The Brigade's deployment has been historic," said Col. Andrew Saslav, 1st Brigade Combat Team Commander. "Our Paratroopers deployed on no-notice to deter foreign aggression and were prepared to defeat the enemies of our Nation, and for almost five months we remained postured and ready to respond wherever needed."
"We trained, we increased our lethality and our readiness, and we are returning home to Fort Bragg more ready than when we departed," said Saslav. "These Paratroopers embody the 82nd's commitment as America's Guard of Honor."
The paratrooper will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival to the United States.
