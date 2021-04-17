Society

Demonstration underway in Raleigh following recent deadly police-involved shootings in Midwest cities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh prepared for a second night of demonstrations on Saturday evening while downtown Durham cleaned up and made repairs after Friday night protests led to graffiti and vandalism.

Such scenes are taking place in many cities across the nation as tensions remain high amid the Derek Chauvin trial, demonstrations continued Thursday and Friday near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Cleanup underway in Durham after Friday night protests turned to vandalism.



In Raleigh, a demonstration was underway Saturday evening near the governor's mansion. Several dozen people gathered to protest what they deemed police brutality.









Wake County Sheriff was in attendance at the demonstration site for the second consecutive night.



Daunte Wright shooting: Family demands more severe charges against former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter

On Thursday, Chicago officials released a graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Toledo, a Latino boy, in March.

Adam Toledo shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by Chicago police released

Here in North Carolina, demonstrations took place in Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville on Friday night. More demonstrations are expected throughout the weekend.

On Friday, protests were peaceful in Fayetteville, where organizers made a point that speaking out against injustice did not equate to violence or destruction. Demonstrations in Raleigh also remained peaceful but in Durham, there was some damage downtown.

The 100, 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street had damage, police said. Windows were broken by objects thrown through them and buildings and signs were spray-painted in acts of vandalism.

Rental scooters and some trash cans were thrown into roadways but were cleared quickly

Durham Police Headquarters and the old courthouse were also vandalized with spray paint, and protesters burned a flag in front of police headquarters.



In downtown Raleigh, an anti-racism demonstration started outside the Governor's Mansion at 6:30 p.m.





ABC11 will have full coverage of the demonstrations Saturday night on Eyewitness News.
