Demonstration underway in Raleigh following recent deadly police-involved shootings in Midwest cities

Such scenes are taking place in many cities across the nation as tensions remain high amid the Derek Chauvin trial, demonstrations continued Thursday and Friday near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
In Raleigh, a demonstration was underway Saturday evening near the governor's mansion. Several dozen people gathered to protest what they deemed police brutality.
Demonstrators now in the heart of Downtown Raleigh on Harnett Street as RPD trails behind. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/FJvl5qxnDv— Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) April 17, 2021
Demonstrators marching along Morgan Street now and through traffic. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/hqkHnAB5rg— Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) April 17, 2021
Scene from the demonstration, which is just getting underway outside the Governor’s Mansion. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/17rGuYfDzo— Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) April 17, 2021
A few dozen people are gathered now outside of the Governor’s Mansion - taking a stand against police brutality and pushing for reform. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pVRM8HLCDl— Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) April 17, 2021
Wake County Sheriff was in attendance at the demonstration site for the second consecutive night.
For the second night, @WakeSheriff Gerald Baker in Downtown Raleigh as demonstrators gather. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/y7233FFPzb— Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) April 17, 2021
On Thursday, Chicago officials released a graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Toledo, a Latino boy, in March.
Here in North Carolina, demonstrations took place in Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville on Friday night. More demonstrations are expected throughout the weekend.
On Friday, protests were peaceful in Fayetteville, where organizers made a point that speaking out against injustice did not equate to violence or destruction. Demonstrations in Raleigh also remained peaceful but in Durham, there was some damage downtown.
The 100, 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street had damage, police said. Windows were broken by objects thrown through them and buildings and signs were spray-painted in acts of vandalism.
Rental scooters and some trash cans were thrown into roadways but were cleared quickly
Durham Police Headquarters and the old courthouse were also vandalized with spray paint, and protesters burned a flag in front of police headquarters.
Several demonstrators are gathering outside of @NC_Governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh. I’m told they are standing against police brutality and with the families of #AdamToledo and #DaunteWright. Some are holding signs. All are wearing masks. It’s peaceful. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/gNgQrJL2fl— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021
In downtown Raleigh, an anti-racism demonstration started outside the Governor's Mansion at 6:30 p.m.
VIDEO: #AdamToledo was in 7th grade. That’s what the sign reads that this demonstrator just created. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/xZzMgteb3G— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021
VIDEO: I asked @WakeSheriff Gerald Baker why he is here. He told me because he is in support of #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations. Listen. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/nrWDaGByUy— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021
