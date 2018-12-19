3 choice music events in Durham this weekend | Hoodline

SOCIETY

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Durham. From jazz to soul music, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

---

Tony Exum, Jr.





Tony Exum, Jr. will be the featured performer during this one-hour concert at Beyu Caffe. The saxophonist specializes in jazz and plays more than 150 shows each year.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $14
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sophisticated Soul





Brooklyn Nefertiti will take the stage for this soul music performance at Hotel Indigo. The event is free. Drinks and food will be available for purchase on site.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Hotel Indigo Raleigh Durham Airport At RTP, 151 Tatum Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets T Persona Bell Special Holiday Concert


T Persona Bell will be the featured performer during this one-hour show at Beyu Caffe. Bell specializes in classic music and jazz. Floor and bar tickets are still available.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $14
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
