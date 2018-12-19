3 choice music events in Durham this weekend | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Tony Exum, Jr.
Tony Exum, Jr. will be the featured performer during this one-hour concert at Beyu Caffe. The saxophonist specializes in jazz and plays more than 150 shows each year.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $14
Sophisticated Soul
Brooklyn Nefertiti will take the stage for this soul music performance at Hotel Indigo. The event is free. Drinks and food will be available for purchase on site.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Hotel Indigo Raleigh Durham Airport At RTP, 151 Tatum Drive
Admission: Free
T Persona Bell Special Holiday Concert
T Persona Bell will be the featured performer during this one-hour show at Beyu Caffe. Bell specializes in classic music and jazz. Floor and bar tickets are still available.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $14
