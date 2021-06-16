Society

Total of 3 sunflower fields open to the public this year in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Oaks is turning into the City of Sunflowers this summer.

The annual Dix Park sunflower display is back after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, that large 5-acre field will not be the only available. The North Carolina Museum of Art announced it will have two additional sunflower fields available for people to enjoy.

The first will be near the intersection of the Blue Loop and Meadow trails. This one was first planted in 2018. It features walk through paths and offers plenty of Instagram worthy picture locations.

The museum's second sunflower field will be in a brand new location below the Ellipse.

All told, sunflowers will cover more than 8 acres in Raleigh this summer.

Plus, if you're interested in learning how to snap that perfect picture, the museum is offering a two-part outdoor workshop on nature photography.

The workshop will take place in the sunflower fields on July 20 and 27.
