3 ways to make the most of your week in Durham

---
Annual NCCU Faculty Holiday Concert
The North Carolina Central University Jazz Faculty is performing a holiday jazz concert on Friday at the Beyu Caffe. The ensemble will play songs from their release "Yule Be Swingin'," as well as other tunes.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 9-10 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Denise & Friends - You Better Sleigh Holiday Pop Up
Denise & Friends is holding the "You Better Sleigh: Holiday Pop Up" on Saturday at the West End Wine Bar of Durham. In addition to enjoying a cocktail or drink from the bar, customers will have the opportunity to shop from local vendors for beauty, vintage and handcrafted items.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-6 p.m.
Where: West End Wine Bar of Durham, 601 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Big Daddy Wilson
Big Daddy Wilson is bringing his "Blues is a Feeling" tour to Durham on Saturday night to celebrate his 25th anniversary of performing. Beyu Caffe calls the artist and his band "top-shelf musicians and have created a unique melange of energetic and soulful blues music."
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets