abc11 together

300 Jeeps gather in Raleigh to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hundreds of Jeep owners gathered in Raleigh to make one terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true.

Jack was diagnosed with degenerative cerebellar atrophy, PIGT mutation and epileptic apnea.

In spring 2018, Jack's family found out his illness was terminal but that hasn't slowed him down.

One of Jack's bucket list wishes was to ride in a Jeep with no top or doors or as he calls it a "naked Jeep."

Westgate Chrystler Dodge Ram cleared out its lot for the celebration.

"He wants to go fast. He wants us to push him in his chair fast. He wants to... as fast as he can go that's what he wants," his mom told ABC11.

Samantha and Kyle Bray created an event on Facebook to help get the word out to make Jack's dream a reality.

Hundreds of Jeeps turned out to help Super Jack's Jeep Jam happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighhealthchildrencharityterminal illnessabc11 togetherfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
11-year-old meets hero deputy who saved his dog's life
Goldsboro boy's missing stuffed animal found
Non-profit caring for newborns of inmates gets a needed new home
Cumberland County preparing 950 book bags for homeless students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
'The Watcher' house sells $400K less than purchase
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Show More
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
NBA All-Star John Wall visits Cary for annual backpack giveaway
More TOP STORIES News