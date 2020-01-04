Society

38 years and 3 million miles later, Raleigh bus driver enjoys final route

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A longtime Raleigh bus driver who served his community for nearly four decades has decided to hang it up.

Monroe Watson drove a Raleigh bus for 38 years and over 3,000,000 miles. Also, no accidents!

Thursday was his last day driving for the city. The city's Twitter account honored Watson, saying 'Thank you for your decades of safe and friendly service.'





In 2018, ABC11 caught up with Watson, who said bus fares were a mere 15 cents when he started driving.

Watson greets passengers every day with an upbeat demeanor. It's that same attitude that helped him meet his wife his first day on the job.

Away from the wheel, Watson is a musician who's opened up for big acts like The O'Jays and the Temptations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighbus driverabc11 togethergood news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DHA begins 'emergency relocation' of all McDougald Terrace residents
VIDEO: Man catches car passing on I-540 shoulder 5 times
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Hero cop, nurse save man found in middle of road
3rd man charged in trafficking of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh
15-year-old charged in Concord Mills Mall shooting that killed girl
Show More
Sheriff: Woman shot in arm in Granville County
Police identify pedestrian killed in Fayetteville hit-and-run
2020 presidential hopeful Bloomberg to visit Fayetteville
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Man, woman in hospital from Harnett County car wash shooting
More TOP STORIES News