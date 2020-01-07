Society

4-day workweek not on current agenda, Finland's government says

Finland's Prime Minister is set to establish new rules limiting the work week to 4 days a week and no more than 6 hours a day.

FINLAND -- Reports this week that Finland's new prime minister was proposing a four-day workweek of just six hours per day might have seemed too good to be true.

And, according to the country's government, it was.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the government of Finland issued a statement refuting the report.

The government explained that Prime Minister Sanna Marin "envisioned the idea briefly in a panel discussion last August."



At the time, Marin was the Minister of Transport.

"There hasn't been any recent activity," the statement concluded.

In her previous comments, Marin said it would allow Finlandians to spend more time with their families and enjoy hobbies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyworkplace
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham police ask for help solving cold case from 2015
Air taxi to be tested in Raleigh on Tuesday
Carolina Panthers hiring Matt Rhule for head coach: Report
Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's suspension
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Deployment disrupts life of Fort Bragg families
Show More
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
Half of Durham public housing units receive failing federal scores
NC animal rescue group sends nests to Australia
Fayetteville churches offer support to families of deployed soldiers
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
More TOP STORIES News