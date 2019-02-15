SOCIETY

4 sisters make singing career together while making a difference at the same time

EMBED </>More Videos

Sibling Harmony is a real concept in music. When voices of the same family blend so tightly, you can hardly tell one from the other.

By
GARNER N.C. (WTVD) --
Sibling Harmony is a real concept in music. When voices of the same family blend so tightly, you can hardly tell one from the other.

The Hall sisters, raised in Garner, discovered they had "it" back in 2008 at a fine arts camp run by the Annie Moses Band.

The sisters, who grew up in an extremely musical household, never sang together as a group, until one day at camp when they were asked to sing "Nearer My God to Thee" on the spot, acapella.

The youngest of the four sisters was just 8 years old at the time.

They sang the song naturally, in beautiful harmony.

Soon after, they began training professionally and even moved to Nashville, Tenn. for two years.

They eventually incorporated their love of playing instruments.

Back at home in North Carolina, they have officially been touring for five years and recently got the chance to perform again on the iconic stage of the Grand Ole Opry with the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Now, a bit older, and wiser, the sisters will become two years apart in age in June.

The oldest, Jessica, will be 25 years old, Lydia will be 23 years old, Natalie will be 21 years old and Valerie will be 19 years old. "We want to be able to share our music with anyone and everyone," Jessica explained.

Especially now, because they feel they have a mission.

After returning to North Carolina from Nashville, one sister went into treatment for anorexia and another battled depression.

The Hall sisters have learned they have sibling harmony on stage, and off.

They want to share with others that there is hope in recovery and that people can come out of diversity unified.

It's a message they believe the world needs today.

You can hear the "The Hall Sisters" and learn more about their music and message here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymusicsiblingsmusic newshealthGarner
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Stranger offers wheelchair to Raleigh woman & son in act of kindness
Hundreds of Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
10 great date night ideas in Raleigh
Cupid's arrow strikes in Wake Tech Community College classroom
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh police release body cam after woman says rifles pointed at 6-year-old
Apex man now charged with murder in high-speed crash that shut down US-1
Garner Walgreens worker critical after shooting, store remains closed
Wake Forest HS student charged with sexual battery of classmate
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Aurora shooting: At least 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Raleigh man accused of fracturing child's skull
Raleigh's Pastor Jones inspiring the community far beyond the pews
Show More
Two killed by trains on same Raleigh-to-Charlotte route -- 30 min. apart
Fayetteville police seek man in red pickup after rape on Bragg Boulevard
NC undocumented immigrants say a wall wouldn't have stopped them
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Stranger offers wheelchair to Raleigh woman & son in act of kindness
More News