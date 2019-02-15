4 sisters make singing career together while making a difference at the same time

GARNER N.C. (WTVD) --Sibling Harmony is a real concept in music. When voices of the same family blend so tightly, you can hardly tell one from the other.
The Hall sisters, raised in Garner, discovered they had "it" back in 2008 at a fine arts camp run by the Annie Moses Band.
The sisters, who grew up in an extremely musical household, never sang together as a group, until one day at camp when they were asked to sing "Nearer My God to Thee" on the spot, acapella.
The youngest of the four sisters was just 8 years old at the time.
They sang the song naturally, in beautiful harmony.
Soon after, they began training professionally and even moved to Nashville, Tenn. for two years.
They eventually incorporated their love of playing instruments.
Back at home in North Carolina, they have officially been touring for five years and recently got the chance to perform again on the iconic stage of the Grand Ole Opry with the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Now, a bit older, and wiser, the sisters will become two years apart in age in June.
The oldest, Jessica, will be 25 years old, Lydia will be 23 years old, Natalie will be 21 years old and Valerie will be 19 years old. "We want to be able to share our music with anyone and everyone," Jessica explained.
Especially now, because they feel they have a mission.
After returning to North Carolina from Nashville, one sister went into treatment for anorexia and another battled depression.
The Hall sisters have learned they have sibling harmony on stage, and off.
They want to share with others that there is hope in recovery and that people can come out of diversity unified.
It's a message they believe the world needs today.
You can hear the "The Hall Sisters" and learn more about their music and message here.