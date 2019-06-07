Society

Harnett County boy raises nearly $500 with lemonade stand to help fight brain cancer

By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old Harnett County boy started a lemonade stand to help raise awareness to a rare brain cancer for Ila Haskin.

"We're going to give it to science so no more kids get sick anymore," said Caiden Hampton.

Caiden and his mom, Amber, started a lemonade stand Thursday morning.

They sold lemonade for $1 a cup and ended up raising nearly $500.

RELATED: Fort Bragg community continues celebration of life after the passing of terminally ill child

Caiden's mom told ABC11 there's a lesson in this for her son.

"He is capable of anything he puts his mind to. I don't want anyone to tell him that doing something little won't make a difference," said Amber.

Amber plans to submit the money to the childhood cancer foundation this weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharnett countycancerfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off NC coast after being swept away
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
Durham man arrested in connection to triple murder in California, officials say
Olympic champion, 41 and mom of 4, wants one more dive at gold
Show More
City of Durham approves permits for 800 scooters
One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Durham City Council nixes police chief's request for new officers
Stressed out? Your dog may feel it too, study suggests
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
More TOP STORIES News