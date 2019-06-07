Harnett County boy raises nearly $500 with lemonade stand to help fight brain cancer

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old Harnett County boy started a lemonade stand to help raise awareness to a rare brain cancer for Ila Haskin."We're going to give it to science so no more kids get sick anymore," said Caiden Hampton.Caiden and his mom, Amber, started a lemonade stand Thursday morning.They sold lemonade for $1 a cup and ended up raising nearly $500.Caiden's mom told ABC11 there's a lesson in this for her son."He is capable of anything he puts his mind to. I don't want anyone to tell him that doing something little won't make a difference," said Amber.Amber plans to submit the money to the childhood cancer foundation this weekend.