birth

Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces

GERMANTOWN, TN - -- A baby born in Germantown, Tennessee, entered the world this past Wednesday, Sept. 11. But her birth carries a special significance on a day known for tragedy.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at 9:11 p.m. Her weight? 9 pounds, 11 ounces. She's already garnering lots of attention for the three links to 9/11.

Her parents, Cametrione Malone-Brown and Justin Brown, were thrilled to find joy on a usually somber day.
The parents said their doctor told them "Oh my God! This is 9-11, 9-11, 9-11 baby."

"I've never seen it in 38 years," patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin said. "It just makes her a even more special little girl that she already is."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseebirth
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTH
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
US fertility rate falls to record low
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical system in Bahamas expected to head to Florida
Fayetteville man killed in home invasion
Car severely damaged in Raleigh crash
Fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky Thursday
Young mom cleared of killing her newborn baby
Man at center of Pittsboro bank incident charged with felonies
Panthers fall 2 yards short; lose 20-14 to Bucs
Show More
Violent Raleigh crash not caused by drunk driver
University of Tennessee offers boy 4-year scholarship after viral T-shirt
VIDEO: Neighbors pull woman, dog from burning Charlotte home
Map tracks scams in North Carolina
Eno the emu dies during capture attempt in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News