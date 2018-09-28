SOCIETY

99-year-old beautician still styling hair, plans to retire on 100th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

99-year-old woman still does hair, plans to retire this year after her 100th birthday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
At age 99, beautician Callie Terrell said she still works because she loves her job.

"I work because this is what I've enjoyed doing all my life. From a little girl I always loved messing with my sisters' hair. They had beautiful hair. And I always enjoyed doing this," said Mrs. Terrell.

She only works to keep busy and to satisfy a few longtime customers, like her daughter Inez.

According to the state of Tennessee, Mrs. Terrell was first issued her cosmetology license on Jan. 30, 1945.

Mrs. Terrell looks forward to her 100th birthday on Nov. 26 to retire.

Work is part of her secret to longevity. She once had her own thriving salon, but now she rents a space in a local shop.

"I'm not used to just being up in the house. You see I worked so long, I've just been around people and doing something exciting," she said. "Most old people, they're so dry and droll. I can't deal with that. I gotta live and do the things that make me happy."

Don't expect to find her sitting around the house doing nothing once she retires.

"I just be waiting on somebody to call and say, 'Callie, you busy?'" she said. "They say we're doing so and so, so I jump in the car and go. I just want to do something."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeauty & lifestyleelderly womanhairbeautyretirementu.s. & worldCNNTennessee
SOCIETY
Salvation Army anticipates increased need for Christmas after Hurricane Florence
Alabama man drives 8 hours to cut grass for NC veteran
Maddox Ritch: 911 caller said father 'didn't act like a concerned parent'
'Break the silence' Holly Springs dad on a mission about suicide prevention
More Society
Top Stories
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
Hotel's glass shower door suddenly explodes, injures Raleigh woman
American Bar Association urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh vote
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
Powerful quake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
NCCU mourns loss of student, distances itself from investigation
Show More
Exclusive: Mom of man fatally shot at gas station says son was 'not confrontational'
Frying Pan flag shredded on live cam during Hurricane Florence to be auctioned
Salvation Army workers return after feeding thousands of Hurricane Florence victims
Current Triangle traffic
Passengers survive airplane crash in Micronesia lagoon
More News