Society

99-year-old Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, admitted to London hospital

Prince Philip at Windsor Castle for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle, England, July 22, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

LONDON -- Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It said the admission is "a precautionary measure" on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of "observation and rest."

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprincequeen elizabethroyal familyhospitallondon
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: 'Significant ice' possible Thursday morning
Gov. Cooper to visit area damaged by tornado
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Gas prices could be rising amid US extreme cold: experts
Some Wake County students return to classrooms Wednesday
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
Bedding spilled onto I-85 in tractor trailer crash
Show More
LATEST: Weather could impact vaccine shipments, CDC says
Rocky Mount Food Lion recalls some in-store prepared ground beef
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut available 1 day only
3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County EF-3 tornado
More TOP STORIES News