A year of COVID-19: 12 months of pandemic life and death in North Carolina

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One year since everything changed, North Carolina has endured 12 months of pandemic life.The first North Carolinian who tested positive for COVID-19 sought counsel from his pastor.The News and Observer's Andrew Carter spoke to the pastor, who said he and his parishioner prayed over the phone.On March 3, 2020, Wolfgang Herz-Lane, the senior pastor at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary, was watching the news as North Carolina reported the first COVID-19 case in the state.The Wake County man who had tested positive had returned from Washington state, where he had visited a long-term care facility with an outbreak.Herz-Lane next answered a phone call from a man in need of prayer. The person on the other end of Herz-Lane's call was a member of his congregation who said: "The guy they are talking about on the news - that's me."