marijuana

AAA: 14.8M drivers got behind wheel hour after marijuana use in last 30 days

CHICAGO -- A new survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals statistics on drivers' perceptions of the dangers of driving high.

Nationally, an estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days.

According to the study, the impairing effects of marijuana are usually experienced within the first one to four hours after using the drug, and marijuana users who drive high are up to twice as likely to be involved in a crash.

"Marijuana can significantly alter reaction times and impair a driver's judgement. Yet, many drivers don't consider marijuana-impaired driving as risky as other behaviors like driving drunk or talking on the phone while driving," said Dr. David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. "It is important for everyone to understand that driving after recently using marijuana can put themselves and others at risk."

The survey found over 13% of Americans viewed driving within an hour after using marijuana as only "slightly dangerous" or "not dangerous at all."

Other survey findings show that:
  • Nearly 70% of respondents think a driver is unlikely to be caught by the police when driving within an hour after using marijuana.

  • Millennials (nearly 14%) are most likely to report driving within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days, followed by Generation Z (10%).

  • Men (8%) are more likely than women (5%) to report driving shortly after using marijuana in the past 30 days.


    • Programs like Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and the 50-State Drug Evaluation and Classification Program were developed to train law enforcement officers around the country to more effectively recognize drug-impaired driving.

    There are currently more than 87,000 ARIDE and 8,300 DECP trained officers patrolling U.S. roads.

    The new survey results are part of the AAA Foundation's annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, which identifies attitudes and behaviors related to traffic safety.

    The survey data are from a sample of 2,582 licensed drivers ages 16 and older who reported driving in the past 30 days. To view the latest report visit www.AAAFoundation.org.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societymarijuanaduiu.s. & worlddriving
    RELATED
    Illinois House could vote to legalize marijuana Friday
    Illinois House passes marijuana legalization bill, approves balanced budget
    Weekend Watch: The economic impact of recreational marijuana in Illinois
    MARIJUANA
    California court: Prison pot is OK, if inmates don't inhale
    3 Charlotte men busted in Georgia with more than $200K of pot
    Suspect throws baby in car seat to the ground
    Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment pot tests
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
    NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
    The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, June 19
    Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
    2 men accused of killing taxi driver in Garner over $100
    Wake County to replace wellness check program for seniors
    VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
    Show More
    3 NC sheriffs speak against controversial immigration bill
    'I just want to hoop': Zion Williamson looks forward to NBA Draft
    'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
    Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
    Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
    More TOP STORIES News