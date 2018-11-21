CAMP FIRE

Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief

Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims. (Aaron Rodgers/Twitter)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --
Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California".



He also urged people to donate, saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.

Rodgers grew up in Chico and went to Butte Community College before heading to Cal in 2003.
