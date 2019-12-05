abc11 together

ABC11 teams up with Honda dealers to collect toys for Toys for Tots

By
It's the season of giving and it doesn't take much to make a difference.

For the next two days, Honda dealerships of the Carolinas will collect unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

"All of our service customers were bringing something in when they come in to help the community and make sure that children who need help actually get help and get a gift for the holidays," said Leith Honda general sales manager Charles Kline.

And ABC11 is doing its part too. Our own Diane Wilson presented a $5,000 check from our parent company Disney to Toys for Tots and it's going to use immediately.

"It is a tremendous help and you look behind me right here and you see all of these wonderful toys -- this is probably going to get distributed today," said Sgt. Karos Reinhold with the U.S. Marine Corps.



No matter how small, your acts of kindness can change a child's holiday.

"It's at least a little something to have that they wouldn't have otherwise," King said.

Toys for Tots said this year they really need toys for older kids between 8 and 13 years old. They said those kids can be harder to shop for, so right now they're seeing a shortage.
